Hundred of houses were destroyed in the sudden cyclone in Kulaura

Sudden cyclone and hailstorm caused extensive damage in Kulaura of Moulvibazar.

Today Tuesday (March 21) in the afternoon, hundreds of houses and plants have been severely damaged by the half-hour-long cyclone and hailstorm that suddenly swept over Kulaura upazila.

In the cyclone, houses and shops were destroyed in various unions of the upazila including Sadar, Prithimpasha, Tilagaon. It is known that a sudden storm started in Kulaura around 1 pm on Tuesday.

The storm caused extensive damage in the Tilagaon Union area of the upazila. In the cyclone, the tin of the house of Tilagaon railway station and the houses and shops of various areas of the union were destroyed.

Chairman of Tilagaon Union. Abdul Malik said that around hundred houses and shops in Tilagaon’s Lalbagh, Asyagram, Ichabpur, Balia, Lahrajpur, Salamatpur, Kamalpur, Shahpur, Bijli, Amanipur, Pallakandi and Naimpur areas were destroyed by the storm. Apart from this, 3 people who took shelter at Tilagaon station during the storm and 2 people were injured when a tree fell in Lalbagh area, he said.

Upazila project implementation officer. Shimul Ali said that the Chairman of Tilagaon and Sadar Union informed him about the damage initially. Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Md. Mahmudur Rahman Khondkar said, after hearing the matter, the upazila project implementation officer has been ordered to list the affected. Hundreds of houses were destroyed in the sudden cyclone in Kulaura

