Turkey, Philippines’ envoys present credentials to President

President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday (March 21, 2023) evening received credentials from the ambassadors of Turkey and Philippines to Bangladesh in two subsequent ceremonies and they were ceremonially welcomed at Bangabhaban in Dhaka.

The envoys are Ramis Sen of the Republic of Turkey and Leo Tito L. Ausan Jr. of the Republic of the Philippines.

Receiving their credentials, the President appreciated Bangladesh ties with the two countries and urged them to play an important role as envoys particularly to enhance trade and economic relations for the mutual benefits, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The bilateral relations with the countries will further be expanded during their respective assignments here, the head of the state expressed hope.

Immediately after submitting his Letter of Credence, Turkish ambassador held a brief meeting with the President, where he mentioned the longstanding bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey.

Referring to the losses in the recent earthquakes in Turkey, the President again conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members and said Bangladesh would stay beside the government and people of Turkey at all regional and international platforms as very faithful and old friends in days to come.

On Rohingya issue, the head of the state expressed his gratefulness to the Turkish government and its people for their support in this connection.

Later, during the meeting with the Philippines ambassador, the President mentioned that the Philippines government and its people provided heartfelt support to the 1971 Liberation War and subsequently it is one of the countries which recognised Bangladesh after Liberation War at the beginning stage.

Terming the bilateral relations between the two countries as excellent, Hamid urged the Philippines government to explore the untapped potential areas in bilateral trade and investment, including pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, light engineering and jute products etc.

The two sides can also explore cooperation in disaster management, healthcare sectors, the President added.

President Hamid also requested the Philippines government to support Bangladesh’s application for ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership.

President Hamid assured the envoys of his all-out cooperation in discharging their duties in Bangladesh in cementing further Bangladesh relations with the countries.

Praising the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, the ambassadors told the President that they would provide their possible all-out cooperation to Bangladesh government during their respective assignments in Dhaka.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, secretaries concerned and high officials to the President, among others, were present.

Earlier on their arrival at Bangabhaban, a contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) offered the ambassadors guards of honour as part of ceremony.

The national anthems of the respective countries were also played by the army band and the Ambassadors made a round of inspection of the guards of honour.