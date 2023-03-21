Two Sylheti killed in Portugal

Two people from Sylhet Division have died after being walloped at their workplace in Portugal’s agricultural and tourist town of Beja. They died on Monday (March 20) afternoon local time while driving a construction site.

The deceased are Suhed Ahmed (32) of village Kargaon Ujanpara of Laxnaband union of Golapganj police station of Sylhet district and Shaheen Ahmed (47) of Sadar police station of Moulvibazar district.

After the accident, the local GNR police rescued them and took them to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies of the deceased are currently kept at Bejar Central Hospital morgue.

The meeting of the Bangladeshi community will be held in Lisbon on Tuesday (March 21) regarding sending the bodies of the victims to the country. Further action will be taken according to the decision of the meeting.