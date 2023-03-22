Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11

Authorities of Bangladesh Railway have decided to sell all advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr online.

Tickets for trains on April 17 will be sold on April 7, while tickets for April 18, 19, 20 and 21 will be sold on April 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan came up with the information at a press briefing at Rail Bhaban in the city on Wednesday.

The railway authorities will provide nine pairs of special train services to home-bound passengers to ease their traveling during Eid time.

No tickets will be sold at counters.

Due to the decision, train tickets sale will be kept stopped from April 1.