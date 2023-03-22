Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom

The e-mail server of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, which went under the control of hackers, could not be recovered even after five days.

The hackers also demanded a large amount of ransom after taking control of the server following a ransomware attack.

Officials of the national flag carrier said Biman’s mail server was infected with ransomware on Friday. Ransomware is a special type of malware that can take control of a computer or server.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said a probe committee was formed in this regard.

When asked if any information has been leaked by the hackers, Mahbub said such details about the matter were still unknown.