Special train on Sylhet-Chandpur route on the occasion of Eid

On the occasion of Eid, 100% train tickets will be sold online, said Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan. And tickets can be bought 10 days before the Eid journey. And to meet the increased demand, all inter-city trains will be closed on the day off on the occasion of Eid, said the minister. He said this at a press conference organized on the occasion of Eid Yatra of Bangladesh Railway at Railway Bhaban on Wednesday (March 22).

The railway minister said that a passenger can buy a maximum of once and maximum 4 tickets for both advance and return tickets on the occasion of Eid. A registered passenger will have facility to input NID/birth registration number of co-passengers in case of purchase of maximum 4 tickets.

Railways will operate 9 pairs of special trains to facilitate the travel of domestic passengers on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. Among them there is special train on Sylhet-Chandpur route. 9 pairs of special trains are – Chandpur Eid Special-1 and 3 on Chittagong-Chandpur-Chittagram route, Chandpur Eid Special-2 and 4 on Chandpur-Chittagong-Chandpur route, Dewanganj Eid Special-6 on Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka route, Chittagong-Mymensingh- Mymensingh Eid Special on Chittagong route, Eid Special-10 on Sylhet-Chandpur-Sylhet route, Eid Special-14 and 15 on Dhaka-Chilahati-Dhaka route, Eid Special-1 and 2 on Panchagarh route.

Sholakia Eid Special-11 and Sholakia Eid Special-12 on Bhairabazar-Kishorganj-Bhairabazar route and Sholakia Eid Special-13 and 14 on Mymensingh-Kishorganj-Mymensingh route will run only for Eid prayers passengers at Sholakia.

The first advance tickets for Eid 17th April will be available 10 days before i.e. 7th April. April 18 tickets will be available on April 8, April 19 tickets on April 9, April 20 tickets on April 10, April 21 tickets on April 11.

Besides, for the convenience of domestic passengers on Eid, 25 percent of the total seats in the luxury class (non-AC) without seats will be sold from the counter on the day of departure.