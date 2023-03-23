US State Department 2022 report to be scrutinised: Spokesperson

The US State Department 2022 report stating that elections in Bangladesh were not free, fair and impartial, extrajudicial killings, forced disappearance, and obstructing the freedom of expression etc will be analysed, said Seheli Sabrin, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She stated it at a weekly media briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (March 23).

Seheli Sabrin, also the Director General of the Department of Public Diplomacy, said

they were examining various points cited in the report, including elections and extrajudicial killings. “An inter-ministerial meeting will be arranged to scrutinised the report’s points. The foreign ministry has already started working on the matter,” she said.

Besides, Sabrin said the Bangladesh Embassy is actively assisting six Bangladeshi citizens detained in Saudi Arabia on charges of human trafficking.