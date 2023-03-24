Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Eastern Bank in association with Visa launched co-branded credit cards Thursday.

The co-branded cards will provide financial solutions to BGMEA employees and member organisations with a safer and more convenient payment option.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, said: “Today we are launching a sophisticated co-brand card that will make card payment transactions within and beyond Bangladesh seamless and hassle-free.”

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, said: “Our collaboration with EBL has always been strong, and we’re excited to expand it with this new offering.”

The co-branded credit card will be available in two variants, Platinum and Signature and come with benefits like complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Cardholders can also request a priority pass card at zero issuance fees, which offers access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries. They can also enjoy discounts at different lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants, as well as by-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Dhaka.

Two free supplementary cards will be available against a primary credit card issued.