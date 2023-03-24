Fakhrul has no say in BNP’s internal politics: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has no freedom of expression in his party’s internal politics as the party is run on the prescription of a convicted fugitive.

“We understand the pain of Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir. In fact, Mirza Fakhrul has no freedom of expression in the internal politics of BNP. Fakhrul Saheb is forced to accept the decision, which is descended from far London, staying mum,” the AL leader said in a statement.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, alleged that the committees are formed and dissolved, expulsion and reward are fixed, and business centering committees and nomination is done, in undemocratic ways going against the charter.

Protesting Fakhrul’s recent remarks regarding the people’s freedom of speech and freedom of expression, he said Fakhrul has captured the people’s freedom of speech and his freedom of expression in his party’s internal politics in a single frame.

“So, Mirza Fakhrul is indulging in a grudge against the government like a parrot,” said the AL general secretary.

He said Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina has been running the government, keeping public aspirations and expectations in mind in a bid to ensure the welfare of the people.

All the endeavors of the government are being conducted, not to keep the people silent rather to fulfill the public aspirations and expectation, he said, criticizing the BNP’s past regime for its misrules.

“We are united under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina to establish a developed-prosperous, human-welfare and smart Bangladesh for the next generation. Victory will be ours, Inshallah,” said Obaidul Quader.