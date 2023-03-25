Teenage girl ‘commits suicide’ in Sunamganj

A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide at Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Saturday morning.

The deceased Samia Akter, 14, was daughter of Shajahan Mia, a resident of Bongshikunda village of the upazila.

She was a seventh grader at Bongshikunda Momin High School.

According to locals, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the branch of a tree in a bush near to her house out of huff with her mother.

Madhyanagar Police Station officer-in-charge Md Jahidul Haque said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

Later, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family and an unnatural death case was filed in this regard, the OC added.