Girl’s hanging body found in Sylhet

Police on Monday recovered the hanging body of a girl at Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet district.

The dead was Rojina Akter Rima, daughter of retired army personnel Abdur Rahim, a resident of Nabamakhanda village under Zaflang union. She was a 12th grader at Imran Ahmad Govt Women’s College.

According to police, locals spotted the girl hanging from a ceiling fan in her room around 10 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Goainghat Police Station officer-in-charge KM Nazrul said legal steps were under process in this regard.