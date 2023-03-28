Bangladesh play 1-1 draw with Nepal

Bangladesh, came from behind, forced visiting Nepal to play a 1-1 goal draw in their last match of SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship held on Tuesday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.

In the day’s match, Senu Pariyar scored for Nepal while Mst Sagorika netted for Bangladesh. Nepal led the first half by 0-1 goal.

The day’s draw saw, Russia needs a draw against India to clinch the title of the championship. If Russia lose the match, then head to head will be calculated. In this case Russia will be emerged champions by virtue of better goal deffirence.

Bangladesh secured seven points from four matches after the day’s match while Nepal bagged four points playing the same number of outings.

Bangladesh conceded a goal early in the first half as Senu Pariyar opened an account scoring the first goal in the very 8th minute of the match.

After the resumption, Bangladesh were desperate to stage a fight back in the match and their best moment came in the 75th minute when Mst Sagorika equalized the margin. Trishna provided a pass to unmarked Sagorika who placed the ball to the net from the close range.

After that both the teams tried their best to increase the margin, but could not score any in the remaining proceeding.

Bangladesh, currently ranked 140 in FIFA, earlier thrashed lowly Bhutan by 8-1 goals in their tournament opening match but slipped as they suffered a 0-3 goal defeat to Russia in their second match.

Bangladesh staged a brilliant fight back after beating India by a solitary goal in their third match.

While Nepal went down 1-4 defeat to India in their tournament’s opening match, thrashed Bhutan 5-0 in their second match and eventually suffered a 0-3 defeat to favorite Russia in their third match of the championship.