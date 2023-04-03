EC announces election dates for five cities

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the election schedules for five city corporations Gazipur, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Sylhet.

The election to Gazipur will be held on May 25, while Khulna and Barishal on June 12 and Rashahi and Sylhet on June 21.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam announced the election schedules at a press briefing after a meeting of the Election Commission at the Nirbachan Bhaban here in the city’s Agargaon area.

The election to the five cities will be held with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers and close circuit cameras will be installed to monitor the polls, he said.

In the cities, the balloting will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any recess. The EC’s own officials will act as returning officers in the five city election, he added.

In Gazipur city, the deadline for submission of nomination paper is April 23, while scrutiny of nomination paper is on April 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 08, as per the election schedules.

The Dhaka regional election officer will act as the returning officer of the Gazipur city election.

In Khulna and Barishal cities, the deadline for submission of nomination paper is May 16, while scrutiny of nomination paper is on May 18 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 25.

The Khulna and Barishal regional election officers will act as the returning officers of the two city elections.

Besides, Tarakanda Upazila Parishad in Mymensingh, Cox’s Bazar municipality and Araihazar municipality in Narayanganj will also go to polls on June 12 following the same schedule announced for Khulna and Barishal city corporations.

In Rajshahi and Sylhet cities, the deadline for submission of nomination paper is May 23, while scrutiny of nomination paper is on May 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 1.

The Rajshahi and Sylhet regional election officers will act as the returning officers for the two city elections.

Also, three municipalities –-Talora in Bogura, Basail in Tangail and Gopaldi in Narayanganj – will go to election on June 21 following the same schedule announced forRajshahi and Sylhet city corporations.

As per the laws, the Election Commission has an obligation to complete election within 180 days before the expiry of the five-year tenure of any city corporation and other local bodies. But the tenure started with the first sitting of the elected representatives of any local body.

The last city election was held in Gazipur on June 26, 2018, while in Rajshahi Sylhet and Barishal on July 30 2018 and in Khulna city on May 15, 2018.