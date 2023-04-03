No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday asserted that Bangladesh is mature enough and there is no need to take help from the United Nation in the National Parliament election of Bangladesh.

However, the minister also said that the government has no objection with foreign observers in the election.

“There is no need for us to take any cooperation from the United Nations. We are mature enough. We have formed those necessary institutions which are needed for a fair, transparent and acceptable election,” he said.

The minister made these remarks while speaking with reporters after a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms Gwyn Lewis.

“But we have no objection regarding foreign observers in the election. Although many developed countries do not take them. But we don’t mind taking it. We welcome them (observers),” he said.

Let them come and see how fair and transparent elections occur in our country with a cheery environment, said the minister adding that elections are not held in such a festive atmosphere in their country.

At this time, the minister claimed that foreign observers can learn from our election.

Responding to a question about detention of Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman, the minister said that he was arrested not as a ‘journalist’, but as a ‘child abuser’.

“According to our information, he has been arrested for child abuse. He tortured the child and abused him”, Momen said adding “The second issue is that he made fun of our freedom. The people of Bangladesh won’t accept it.”

On the Rohingya issue, Foreign Minister praises the US for providing continuous support for Rohingyas.

“United States has been cooperating since the first day and is still doing so. They have no negligence. But many other countries have given a lot of aid in the past, and now cut back much”, the minister said.

In response to the question whether the Rohingya issue is losing importance in various global issues, Momen said, “We have highlighted this issue in various ways so that attention remains. Our friend-countries are giving importance to it so far.”