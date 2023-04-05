538 killed in road accidents in March: Jatri Kalyan Samity

A total of 538 people were killed and 1,138 injured in 487 road accidents across the country in March this year, according to a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS).

Among the deceased, 90 were women and 50 were children. BJKS, a passenger welfare platform, stated this through a press release on Wednesday. It prepared the report based on the reports published in online news portals and national dailies.

In March, 7 people were killed in nine waterway accidents while 47 died and 15 injured in 53 railway accidents, the release added.