Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours

Though Bangabazar Market fire was completely doused, but still there is found smoke of the rubble after 29 hours.

Fire men are spraying water. But there is no possibility to spread the fire.

Meanwhile, Firefighters are working on the two floors of Annexco Tower as flame is also found on those floor.

Habibur Rahman, a worker of Imran Garments of Annexco Tower, said there are clothes shops on the top floors of the building. May be for this, the smoke is still found there.

No visible fire was seen, but smoke was coming out of the debris and the tower.

Some traders are busy to remove goods from Annexco Tower.