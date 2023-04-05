Man to die for killing wife in Sylhet for dowry

A court in Sylhet on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over dowry in 2017.

Judge Mohammad Shahadat Hosen of Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal passed the verdict. The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000.

The convict is Monir Ali son of Late Wasid Ali of Additapur village of South Surma.

According to the prosecution document, on June 5, 2017, Monir hacked his wife Shahana Akter to death while she was performing her Zuhr prayers. Monir had been stayed at his in-law’s house after marriage and forcing his wife for dowry.

Their 5-year-old girl Faiza was the eyewitness of the incident.

Public prosecutor (pp) of the court Advocate Sarwar Ahmed Chowdhury Abdal said the court took the statement of the girl in 2022 when she had become a 9-year-old.

Earlier, when she was five-year-old, she described how her father killed her mother. Later, Monir also gave confessional statement before a court.

The plaintiff, brother of the victim, filed a murder case against the sole accused Monir. Investigation officer Jagat Joti Das submitted the charge-sheet against the accused on October 31, 2017.