Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate has granted five-day remand for Jamaat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Salim and Uddin two-day remand each for seven others in a violence case.

The eight accused were produced in court on Saturday morning. The case investigation officer sought 10-day remand for Muhammad Salim.

Meanwhile, another petition was filed seeking the bail of the accused.

After hearing from both sides, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi passed the remand order rejecting bail prayer.

Muhammad Salim is Jamaat-e-Islami’s central executive committee member.

Police arrested the eight Jamaat men on Friday (April 9) night from Bashundhara residential area while they were holding a secret meeting there. Today, they were sent to the court following a case filed with Bhatara Police Station.