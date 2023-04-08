Khondker Muktadir freed by police

BNP Chairperson’s adviser Khondker Abdul Muktadir has been released after arrest.

He was arrested from in front of Sylhet MAG Osmani Airport at 3:00pm on Saturday (April 8). He got released after showing the documents of his bail before the evening, said Sylhet Metropolitan Police’s additional deputy commissioner Sudeep Das.

Following his arrest, Muktadir was kept in Kotwali Police Station. BNP leaders and workers went there hearing his arrest. He got released before Iftar.

Police arrested him in connection with a case filed under the Special Powers Act with Kotwali Model Police Station in Sylhet in 2018.

Party sources said BNP organised sit-in programme in Sylhet on Saturday afternoon as part of the 10-point central programme. Muktadir went to Sylhet on Saturday to join the programme. He was arrested when he came out of the airport.

Khondker Abdul Muktadir was a candidate of Oikyafront led by BNP from Sylhet-1 constituency in the last parliamentary elections.