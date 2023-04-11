All types of fertiliser price raised by Tk 5 per kg

The government has raised the prices of per kg fertilisers by Tk 5.

Agriculture Ministry on Monday issued an order in this regard increasing the price of urea, DAP, TSP and MOP fertilisers.

The new price will come into effect from Monday (April 10).

The price of fertiliser was revised in line with the ongoing global economic situation and the rise in fertiliser price on the international market to keep imports of fertiliser at a reasonable level and ensure their best use, the notices said.

As per the new price, dealers will have to be purchased urea fertiliser at Tk 25 per kg, DAP at Tk 19, TSP at Tk 25 and MOP at Tk 18 per kg. At the farmer level, the price of urea will be Tk 27 per kg, DAP Tk 21, TSP Tk 27 and MOP Tk 20 per kg.

The current price of Urea, DAP, TSP and MOP fertilisers in the international market is Tk 48, Tk 70, Tk 50 and Tk 60 per kg respectively.