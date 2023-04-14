Two killed in Habiganj road accident

Two people were killed and three others injured as a pick-up van rammed into a CNG-run auto rickshaw at Baniachong upazila in Habiganj district on Friday evening.

The accident took place near to Shutki Bridge in the upazila at around 5.30 pm.

The deceased were Majnu Miah, 40, and Noor Jahan Begum, 50, residents of Rosulpur village of Ajmirganj upazila in the district.

According to locals and police, a speedy pick-up van rammed into the CNG-run auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction near to the bridge when it was going towards Ajmirganj from Habiganj, leaving Noor Jahan dead on the spot and four others critically injured.

Locals rushed the injured to Baniachong Upazila Health Complex while Majnu Miah was declared dead by the on-duty doctor in Habiganj Sadar Hospital.

Baniachang Police Station officer-in-charge Md Abu Hanif confirmed the matter.

Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC said.