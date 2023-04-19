Unilever Bangladesh employees donate their salary for Eid fundraising

The employees of Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country’s leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, have voluntarily donated a portion of their salary to support underprivileged families to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

The donation drive was part of Unilever’s employee volunteering programme that allows employees to be associated with community development, sustainability projects and live their life purpose. Through contribution 230 families will receive essential food items, reports UNB.

During the Eid season, many families struggle to buy necessary food products and miss out on the joy of the holy occasion. This year, due to rising inflation many families are facing additional challenges.To distribute food for the underprivileged families, the UBL has partnered with two non-profit organisations, Utsho Bangladesh and Spreeha. UBL employees will also volunteer their time to distribute the products before the Eid day.

Shamima Akhter, director at corporate affairs of partnerships and communications in the UBL, said, “Unilever Bangladesh has been part of the country’s journey since its inception, and we believe what is good for the country is good for Unilever. As Unilever thrives on building an equitable and inclusive society, our company, brands and people always take bold and required steps in every situation. The spirit of Eid is of caring for the members of our society, and hence we collaborated with Utsho Bangladesh and Spreeha to share the joy of Eid with the less fortunate members of our society.”

Ramadan donation campaign aims for a healthy society that will help UBL grow as well,” she added.

UBL will continue taking initiatives that gives back to the community to foster empathy, innovation, and growth.