Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma and his spouse Manu Verma on Thursday visited Bidyananda Foundation office in Dhaka and presented food items, books and gifts to the underprivileged children being supported by the Foundation.

The high commissioner visited the Bidyananda office and gave the items to mark the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, said an Indian High Commission press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranay Verma underlined the spirit of humanity, compassion and support to each other as the central message of the Eid festivities.

He also commended the Bidyananda Foundation for their dedication and commitment to improving the lives of underprivileged children.

The high commissioner encouraged the children to learn more about the long-standing friendship between India and Bangladesh founded on the shared sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971.

The High Commission of India looks forward to continued collaboration with the Foundation in the future to create a bright and prosperous future for these children, the release said.