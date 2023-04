Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj

A schoolboy was killed in a lightning strike at Derai upazila of Sunamganj district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rudra Das, 13, son of Nipindra Das, a resident of Shyamarchar Akhrahati area in the upazila.

He was a sixth grader at Brojendraganj RC High School.

According to locals, lightning struck Rudra Das when he was returning to his house at about 6.30pm after fetching cow from a field.

Derai Police Station OC Kazi Muktadir Hossain confirmed the matter.