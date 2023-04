Head of the British government Rishi Sunak’s office confirmed on Friday that Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Cabinet Office Secretary Oliver Dowden has been named the new deputy prime minister.

No. 10 added Dowden will keep fulfilling his role as the Duchy of Lancaster chancellor.

Earlier in the day, Dominic Raab announced his resignation as deputy prime minister due to the ongoing allegations of bullying. Meanwhile, Alex Chalk was reported as Raab’s successor as justice secretary.