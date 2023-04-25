Last tributes to Pankaj Bhattacharya paid at Shaheed Minar

Tributes to Pankaj Bhattacharya, veteran politician who died at the age of 83, have been paid for last time at the central Shaheed Minar at 5 pm on Tuesday.

His dead body was taken to Shaheed Minar around 4 pm where politicians and activists from different political parties came to pay tribute.

Information minister Hasan Mahmud, former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, politician Dr. Kamal Hossen, Junaid Saqi, Rashed Khan Menon, DU vice Chancellor prof. Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman placed floral tributes among the prominent personalities.

Besides hundreds of organisation leaders came to central Shaheed Minar to pay last homage to him.

MP Hasan Mahmud said, “Pankaj Bhattacharya was the leader of poor and deprived people of the country. The main theme of his politics is the wellbeing of the people specially the poor people. If he wanted to earn money from politics, he could do it easily and he would have been provided with good posts.”

“Those who want to do politics from this generation, shall follow his ideal as he is a good example of a politician,” he added.

After paying floral tribute, DU VC prof. Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman said, “Pankaj Bhattacharya was a leader of mass people who sacrificed his life for the people. He had some extraordinary values, which attracted poor people and for this reason he himself turned into an organisation. ”

“His contribution in the political ground of Bangladesh is unforgettable as he empowered democratic values and tightened the bond of friendship among the people and political organisations,” he furthermore said.

“His death is undoubtedly an unrecoverable loss in the political ground of Bangladesh,” he added.