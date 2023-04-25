Man stabbed dead in Sunamganj over drug peddling

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend over drug peddling in Sunamganj’s Doarabazar upazila on Monday night.

The victim was Tajud Ali, 40, son of late Agan Ali, a resident of Ahmednagar Katakhali village of the upazila.

Police arrested accused Sohel Mia, friend of the deceased Tajud, a resident of Kadamtali village, in this incident.

According to police, Sohel and Tajud locked into an altercation over the money of selling drugs on Monday night. At one stage, Sohel along with his friends Salim and Jewel stabbed Tajud with sharp knives.

Later, locals rescued Tajud critically injured and took to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 11 pm.

Doarabazar Police Station officer-in-charge Deb Dulal Dhar confirmed the matter.