Skincare routine for the summer season

India has already begun to experience scorching temperatures as summer draws closer. Particularly from May through July, the weather can change drastically from region to region, with some parts of the country having particularly hot and dry conditions while others experiencing hot and humid weather. To cope with the heat, it’s critical to heed the recommendations given below to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

Here are some suggestions for skin protection:

Keep yourself hydrated in extremely hot conditions to avoid dehydration and preserve the moisture of your skin. To keep your body hydrated, consume plenty of water, coconut water, or fresh fruit juices.

Put on light-coloured, loose-fitting garments made of cotton or another breathable material. To shield your face and neck from the damaging UV rays of the sun, cover your head with a hat or scarf.

Before venturing out in the sun, use broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Every two hours, reapply sunscreen, especially if you’re swimming or sweating.

The sun’s UV rays are at their highest between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm, so stay indoors during these periods.

If you are out in the sun, take shelter from the sun under a tree or an umbrella.

Take cool showers or baths to bring down your body temperature and calm your skin.

Apply a moisturiser to your skin after a shower to prevent dryness and keep it hydrated.

You may safeguard your skin from the damaging effects of the sun and have a safe summer by following these recommendations.