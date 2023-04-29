Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital at Basundhara in the capital on Saturday evening for medical check-up.

The BNP Chairperson left her ‘Firoza’ residence at Gulshan at 5:30pm and reached Evercare Hospital at 6:30pm. At that time, her younger son Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife Sharmila Rahman accompanied her to the hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital at the advice of her physicians at night.

After her several diagnostic tests, BNP vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain told reporters at the hospital’s emergency gate that Khaleda Zia was brought to the hospital as part of her regular health check up. Some of her diagnostic tests were done at the hospital. “We will be able to tell her latest health condition after receiving the reports. The physicians have advised her to get admitted to the hospital,” he said.

Before taking to the hospital, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Dr Khandker Mosharraf Hossain and Nazrul Islam Khan met Khaleda Zia at her ‘Firoza’ residence.

The 77-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems. It become essential to shift her to the hospital if her condition worsens.

She visited the same hospital for health check-up on April 6.

The 77-year old Khaleda Zia was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment in April 2019. In March 2020, she was released for six months on conditions that she would be allowed to stay at her residence at Gulshan in Dhaka and she would not be allowed to travel abroad. She is also informally prohibited from making political moves, as doing so would result in re-imprisonment.

Recently, the six-month period suspension of her sentence was granted for the seventh consecutive time.

Khaleda Zia was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.