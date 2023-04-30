Train services from Ctg, Sylhet to Dhaka resumes after 9 hrs

Train communication of Dhaka with Chattogram and Sylhet (up line) resumed at 8pm on Saturday night after around nine hours.

As the rail tracks got bent due to severe heat in Brahmanbaria, the communication has been suspended since 10:30am

Mehedhi Hasan Md Tarek, executive engineer of Akhaura Railway, said the train communication of Dhaka with Chattogram and Sylhet (up line) resumed around 8pm after fixing the train tracks.

“We ended the repair works of the bent tracks immediately along with fixing the fittings after the temperature fell down in the afternoon,” he said, adding that patrolling measures will be taken to ward off such incidents in future.

According to the railway, rail tracks may bend when temperature goes beyond 40 Degree Celsius. The tracks in the district got bent for the second time in a week.

On Thursday (April 27) afternoon, seven bogies of a container train veered off the tracks in the Dariyarpur area while heading towards the capital from Chattogram due to severe heat around 12:50pm.