PM Sheikh Hasina alerts countrymen against arsonists’ return to power

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the countrymen to stay alert as the anti-liberation elements, killers and arson terrorists never return to power.

“Make sure that the killers, anti-liberation elements and war criminals never return to power again,” she told a civic reception accorded to her by expatriate Bangladeshis in the USA at The Ritz-Carlton hotel’s Hall Room in Washington (Tuesday local time).

The prime minister said the BNP-Jamaat alliance had burnt many people to death and destroyed thousands of roadside trees during 2013-15 in the name of so-called movement to dislodge the government.

She reminded the countrymen that the BNP-Jamaat clique had taken the country on the verge of destruction while the Awami League government put it again on the highways of development in the last 14 years ensuring country’s overall development.

“Bangladesh will march ahead and be transformed into a developed and prosperous country as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We’re working to materialise that dream,” she said.

The prime minister heavily came down on the BNP-Jamaat quarter for carrying out anti-state propaganda at home and abroad cashing in on Digital Bangladesh.

“We’ve made Digital Bangladesh. They (BNP-Jamaat) are conducting propaganda against us using the tools of Digital Bangladesh. Don’t pay heed to that propaganda,” she added.

The premier further reminded the countrymen that the independence of Bangladesh had been achieved in exchange for blood of millions, saying all have to move at the globe keeping heads high and maintaining due dignity.

Briefly describing her government measures to ensure the overall socio-economic development of Bangladesh, she said her government has ensured development of every sector including infrastructure, healthcare, accommodation, education and employment generation.

“We have made it possible as the Awami League is in power,” she said.

Mentioning that the Awami League is a pro-people party and it was formed for establishing the rights of the masses, she said, “Awami League always works for the welfare of the people. The people’s fate is changed whenever the party assumes office.”

“The development takes place whenever the Awami League assumes office. —we have turned Bangladesh into a developing country and are determined to build it as a developed and prosperous state,” she said.

About contribution of the expatriate Bangladeshis for country’s development, she said, “Expatriates have made great contributions to the development of our country.”

The prime minister called upon the countrymen to send remittance through legal channels instead of hundi as the government announced a 2.5 percent incentive to encourage sending remittance in due process.

She said the government’s timely measures made possible to roll out the wheels of the country’s economy even after the global economic crisis stemmed from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

Many countries including the developed ones are now facing difficulties due to the ongoing war, but Bangladesh’s condition is still better in comparison to many countries, she said.

The premier reiterated her call to the countrymen to boost food production so that no crisis can hit Bangladesh.

Referring to reducing the poverty rate to 18.7 percent and hardcore poverty rate to 5.6 percent, she said there will be no extreme poverty in the country.

The prime minister said they have been giving homes free of cost under the Ashrayan Project to the homeless and landless people across the country following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She added they have already given houses among 35 lakh people under the housing scheme and ensured their livelihoods.

“None will remain homeless in the country as her government is committed to bringing every homeless person under the free housing scheme,” she said, adding that 60,000 more houses are being built for this.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, among others, was present on the dais while Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA Muhammad Imran moderated the function.