Bangladesh to buy 11m litre of soybean oil from Indian company

The government has approved a proposal of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) under the Commerce Ministry to buy 11 million litres of soybean oil from an Indian company.

Besides, another proposal of the TCB to buy 12,500 metric tonnes of sugar from a Singaporean company was approved at the meeting.

The government will have to pay over Tk 215.10 crore to buy soyabean oil and sugar from Indian and Singapore.

The proposals were approved at meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) held at the Cabinet Division of Bangladesh Secretariat on Tuesday (May 9) with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing the newsmen virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division’s additional secretary Md Syed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved a proposal for the Armed Forces Division (AFD) to procure three crore blank smart cards from the Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited (BMTF) under ‘Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services (2nd Phase)’ spending Tk 406.50 crore.

Khan said the meeting also approved a proposal of the TCB to procure 1.10 crore litres of Soyabean oil from Guven Traders Ptv Ltd India ata cost of Tk 148.30 crore. each litre of soyabean oil will cost Tk 146.10 which will also be procured for TCB.

Besides, the meeting approved another proposal of the Ministry of Commerce to import 12,500 metric tonnes of sugar from Smart Matrix Pte. Ltd, Singapore spending Tk 66.80 crore. Each kilogram of sugar will cost at Tk 82.94. The sugar would be procured for the TCB.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure construction works of lot no DS-7 package no-PW-04 under ‘SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development’ project from Joint Venture of the SRBG, China and BTC of Bangladesh at a cost of Tk 947.74 crore.

The meeting also approved another proposal of the RHD under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure construction works of lot no DS-8, package no-PW-04 under “SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development” project from Joint Venture of CSCEC7, China; and Spectra Engineers Ltd. of Bangladesh at a cost of Tk 1,178.68 crore.

The meeting also approved another proposal of the RHD under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure construction works under ‘Up- gradation of Gouripur-Anandganj-Madhupur-Dewanganj Bazar-Hosenpur District Highway to the proper grade’ project by Taher Brothers Ltd. at a cost of Tk 131.47 crore.

The meeting also approved another proposal of the RHD under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure construction works under ‘Sherpur (Kanasakhola)-Bhimganj-Narayankhola-Rambhadrapur-Mymensingh (Rahmatpur) Road Development” Project Package No-PW-01 from Joint Venture of Mozahar Enterprise Pvt. Ltd., National Development Engineers Ltd. and Sagar Info Builders Ltd. at a cost of Tk 149.99 crore.

It also approved another proposal of the RHD under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure construction works under “Sherpur (Kanasakhola)-Bhimganj-Narayankhola-Rambhadrapur-Mymensingh (Rahmatpur) Road Development” Project Package No-PW-02 from Joint Venture of National Development Engineers Ltd. and Hasan Techno Builders Ltd. at a cost of Tk 180 crore.