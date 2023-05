BNP’s threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand’s arrest

The High Court on Monday wanted to know whether Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed Chand, who earlier thretened to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was arrested.

At the same time, the court also asked about the latest steps of the police over the issue.

An HC bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan asked about the matter.