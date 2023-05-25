National Poet Nazrul’s 124th birth anniv being celebrated

The 124th birth anniversary of national and rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is being celebrated across the country through various programmes.

President Mohammed Shahbuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying rich tributes to the memory of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

This year’s theme of the day is ‘Agnibinar Shatabarsha: Bangabandhur Chetanai Shanitarup’.

The birth anniversary of the national poet is being especially celebrated in the poet’s memorable place Trishal in Mymensingh, Doulatpur in Cumilla, Tewta in Manikganj and Karpasdanga in Chuadanga and Chattogram.

A two-day programme celebrating the birth anniversary of National Poet began at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) in Trishal on Wednesday.

The celebration marked the 51st anniversary of his return to Bangladesh arranging a programme titled: “Poet Nazrul in Bangabandhu’s Bangladesh” at Gahi Shammer Gaan Mancha in Trishal.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid addressed the function as the chief guest with Vice-Chancellor (VC) of JKKNIU Professor Soumitra Sekhar Dey in the chair.