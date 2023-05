Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) has decided to reduce the price of gold by 1,749 per bhori following a decrease in the price of pure gold in the local market.

With the latest cut, a customer will be able to buy one bhori of 22-carat gold (11.664 grammes) at Tk 96,695.

The new prices will come into effect from Monday (May 29) , according to a press release issued by BAJUS.