Environment Minister wants Britain’s cooperation in tackling climate risk

Bangladesh wants Britain’s cooperation in tackling climate-related risk, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Monday.

“According to the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), Bangladesh needs a huge amount of money to implement 113 programmes. It is difficult for Bangladesh to implement and achieve climate tolerance without international and bilateral cooperation. So we are expecting cooperation and support from developed countries like the UK,” he said.

The minister was speaking when a delegation led by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke called on him at the secretariat.

“Bangladesh is the seventh most affected country in the world from climate risk despite emitting less than 0.48 percent of the total global greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

Praising the UK government for implementing the climate change programme in Bangladesh, the minister said Bangladesh is willing to work together with the UK on the global goal of adaptation, mitigation work programme and funding system for loss and damage.

“Bangladesh and Britain have many similarities in the actions taken to deal with the effects of climate change,” said Cooke.

Appreciating Bangladesh’s NDC and NAP, the high commissioner said Bangladesh will be considered as a role model in climate action in the world if the newly formulated Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan is implemented.

She appreciated Bangladesh’s ecosystem-based adaptation. She said Britain’s ongoing cooperation in climate action would continue at an increasing pace.