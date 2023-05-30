Health screening tests that men should get after age 40

Boys do not pay much attention to their bodies while taking care of the family. Some people don’t get a chance to take a little time for the body in the busyness of the whole day. As a result, be it a diet or a gym, in most cases they become useless.

But the most important thing for a healthy life is good health. It is possible to avoid a big risk if a major disease is caught before it takes hold in the body. Therefore, experts believe that it is very important to do some physical tests on the 40th payroll.

Which 5 tests should be done?

1) Stress: At 40 many are in the middle of career. Not only work but also family pressure. All in all, the pressure increases on the mind. Not only for external reasons, but also in one’s own mind, there are many tensions in middle age. It is not right to avoid these things. Need expert advice.

2) Diabetes: The problem of diabetes is now at home. And if you cross 40, the risk of this disease increases a lot. So it is important to be careful in advance. Take a blood test on an empty stomach and find out if you have diabetes or not. Many times, if there is a risk of getting diabetes in the future, it can be detected if the test is done in advance.

3) Prostate Cancer: Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. It is important to get this gland checked after reaching 40. Experts say that if caught on time, this cancer can be treated very well in most cases.

4) Lipid Profile: High cholesterol levels in the blood increase the risk of heart problems and stroke. Therefore, it is necessary to check the level of love substance in the blood after reaching 40. Early warning can save lives.

5) Hormones: An imbalance of a hormone called testosterone can lead to a disease called hypogonadism. About one-third of men suffer from these hormonal problems after the age of 40. So it is necessary to check the level of this hormone after turning 40. Vitamin B12 and serum ferritin levels should also be checked.