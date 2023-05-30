Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against Chairman of Grameen Communications Dr Muhammad Yunus and 12 others on charge of misappropriating about Tk 25 crore of Grameen Telecom’s Workers Profit Participation Fund.

Gulshan Anowar Prodhan, deputy director of the ACC, filed the case with its integrated district office.

The top officials of the anti-graft body confirmed it.

Earlier, the ACC formed a three-member panel to investigate the four members of the board of directors of Grameen Telecom including Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, over the allegations.