Redbridge Campaign Committee has called for Wanstead Youth Center in Redbridge not to close

The Redbridge Campaign Committee has called on Redbridge Council not to close Redbridge’s only Wanstead youth centre.

This call was made from a protest rally organized on the afternoon of Friday 26th May at the initiative of the campaign committee. A large number of Redbridge residents attended the protest rally.

It should be noted that Redbridge’s only Wanstead Youth Centre, well-known for its youth creative activities, was recently announced by Redbridge Council to close.

The campaign committee sought the full cooperation of local MP John Crayer in the demands of local residents not to close the Wanstead center from the protest rally.

It is noteworthy that earlier John Crayer MP promised Redbridge residents that he would contact the council for further investigations and survey reports and lobby residents.

The campaign committee has called for a protest rally in front of Redbridge Town Hall on June 10 to demand that the council’s decision be reversed. Residents of Redbridge have been urged to attend the protest rally.

Local branch EC member Mohammed Ohid Uddin, Ashburn Holder,