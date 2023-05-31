France to face Euro 2024 hosts Germany in September friendly

France will face Euro 2024 hosts Germany in a friendly in Dortmund in September, the French Football Federation announced on Tuesday.

The game will be played at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park stadium on Tuesday, September 12, five days after France host the Republic of Ireland in Paris in a Euro qualifier, AFP reports.

Germany are only playing friendly matches in the run-up to the Euro as they have qualified automatically as hosts.

World Cup runners-up France have also arranged a friendly with Scotland in the northern city of Lille on October 17.