12kg LPG cylinder’s price reduced by Tk 161

Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has slashed by Tk 13.42 per kg to Tk 89.48 from the previous price of Tk 102.9 for the month of June.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price, saying that a 12kg LPG cylinder’s price has reduced by Tk 161.

A retail consumer will get it now at Tk 1,074 instead of Tk 1235 (including VAT).

Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders-from 5.5kg to 45kg-will go down rationally, Md Nurul Amin, newly appointed chairman of BERC, said at a press briefing on Thursday at the BERC office in Dhaka, UNB reports.

The new prices will be effective from 6 pm today (June 1, 2023).

BERC officials said the LPG price witnessed a rise in the local market due to the decrease in the prices of Saudi CP (contract price).

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi CP.

As per the BERC decision, the price of “auto gas” (LPG used for motor vehicles) also dropped to Tk 50.09 (including VAT) per litre from previous Tk 57.52, down by 7.43 per litre.

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 percent.

LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk 1,498 (per 12kg cylinder) in the local market in February this year following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year.