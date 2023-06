7 mayoral candidate, 372 councillor candidates will contest

A total of 7 mayors and 372 councilors are contesting the Sylhet City Corporation (CCIC) elections after scrutiny appeals and hearings.

In Sylhet City Corporation elections to be held on June 21, one of the mayors, general councilors of 42 wards and 14 reserved ward councilors will be elected through voting.

After the establishment of Sylhet City Corporation in 2002, this is the first time that all the wards of Sylhet are voting through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Although there is a mixed reaction among the voters and candidates, the election mood is blowing among all.

Of the five mayoral candidates whose nominations were canceled, three appealed and one regained his candidacy. As a result of which the final fight will compete for the position of mayor, Awami League nominated candidate. Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party’s nominated candidate Nazrul Islam Babul, Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s nominated candidate Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, Zaker Party’s Md. Zahirul Alam, independent candidate Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu, independent candidate Md. Chalah Uddin Rimon and independent candidate. Shah Jahan Mia.

Of the eleven councilors whose nominations were cancelled, seven have withdrawn their candidature. Out of which there are 4 people in general ward and 3 people in reserved ward (women councillors). As a result, 372 councilors will compete in the final battle. Out of which the number of candidates in general ward (male councillor) is 285 and reserved ward (female councillor) is 87.

The candidates in the reserved ward (women councillors) are, the present councilors Salma Sultana and Achia Begum in Ward No. 2, the present councilors Kulsuma Begum Poni, Runa Begum, Josna Ahmad, Tahmina Rahman Roba in Ward No. 3, the present councilors Rebecca Begum, Robi Begum, Neharun Begum in Ward No. 3 , Shyamoli Sarkar, Muslima Nazneen Hasan, Nachri Ahmad Nupur and Ruksana Khanam, current councilor Masuda Sultana in Ward No. 4, former Chancellor Ruhena Khanam Mukta, Umme Salma, Advocate Zohra Jasmine, Tahmina Begum, Ruby Begum, Salma Begum, Su Naya Akhtar and Rupiya Khanam, current councilor Shahana Begum Shanu in Ward No. 5, former Councilor Diba Rani Dey, Jayashree Das Jaya, current Councilor Shahana Begum in Ward No. 6 and Mocha. Kamrun Nahar Chowdhury, current councilor Nazneen Akhter Kana, Mahmuda Nazim Ruby, Nargis Sultana and Diana Begum Sumaiya in ward no. 7, Rebecca Akhtar Lucky, former councilor in ward no. 8, Saleha Kabir Sepi, Sharmin Akhtar Ruby and Hena Begum, former councilors in ward no. 9, Sadia Shar in ward no. – Min Sumi, Najma Begum, Shiuli Akhter, Chamirun Nesha and Achma Begum, Hashina Begum, Ruma Akhter, Ayesha Khatun Koli, Hochne Ara Begum, Arpana Rani Ghosh, Julekha Begum, Mahmuda Islam Chowdhury and Tahmina Sultana in Ward No. 10, Sajeda Begum in Ward No. 11 , Khela Rani Nath, Fatema Begum Sathi, Rahela Begum, Ropsana Akhtar, Ruksana Begum, Parbin Begum, Mazrana Tahreen Khaliq and Amina Begum, in Ward No. 12 Chaleha Begum, Achma Akhter Parveen, Hajera Begum, Najma Akhter, Fatema Akhter Parul, Rumi Ahmad, Shireen Akhtar, Selina Akhtar and Lippi Begum, Fatema Begum, Nekhbul Begum, Rezia Begum, Dolly Begum, Lovely Begum, Khaleda Akhtar Shapla, Shiuli Parveen, Kulsuma Begum Tahmina, Shobha Akhter, Resma Begum, Jolly Purkayastha and Sheikh Taslima Ali Hena in Ward No. 13. , Nurjahan Begum, Subina Begum Subna in Ward No. 14. Candidates in the general ward (male councilor) are, the current councilor Syed Toufiqul Hadi, Mufti Kamar Uddin, Syed Anwaruch Sadat, Salman Ahmad Chowdhury, the current councilor in the 2nd ward, Vikram Kar Samrat and the former councilor. Rajik Miah, present councilor in Ward No. 3 Abul Kalam Azad Laik, former Councilor SM Abjad Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Badrul Islam Lashkar, in Ward No. 4 Abdul Karim Chowdhury, Sheikh Tofail Ahmad Shepul, Alam Khan Mukti, Ahmadul Haque, present Councilor in Ward No. 5 Rezwan Ahmad. , Khaled Akbar Chowdhury, Kamal Mia, Nazmul Hossain, Sheikh Md. Shaheed Siraj, Rimad Ahmad Rubel, Aminur Rahman, Ward No.6 Shaheen Mia, Syed Atiqur Rock Chowdhury, Mazharul Islam, Farhad Hossain Shamim, Mahmud Ahmad, Ward No.7 Aftab Hossain Khan, Syed Mo, Abdullah, Zahid Khan Sayek, Alam Hossain Alam, Ward No.8 Iliachur Rahman, Sumon Islam, Faizul Haque, Rana Ahmed, Sabbir Khan, Bidyut Das, Jagadish Chandra Das, Sudeep Ranjan Dev, Habibur Rahman Habib in Ward No. 9, Makhlishur Rahman Kamran and Babul Khan in Ward No. 10 Mustafa Kamal, Tarek Uddin Golam Kibria Masuk, Abdul Hakeem, Aftab, Chaidur Rahman, Rakibul Islam Jhalak in Ward No. 11, Abdur Rahim Matachir, Mirza M, S, Hossain, Abdur Rakib Bablu, Sikander Ali in Ward No. 12, Abdul Qadir, Shahdat Hossain Lolon in Ward No. 13, Shantanu Dutta Santo, Nurul Islam, Sumon Ahmad, Biswajit Das, Nazrul Islam Mumin, Mostafizur Rahman, Tapu Gani, Mahbubur Rahman Jani in Ward No. 14, Sixfal Amin Baker, Anwar Hossain Jahed, Kayshar Hasan Shimon, Mujibur Rahman Shawkat, Abdul Ghaffar, Abu Tamim in Ward No. 16, Faizul in Ward No. 16. Hasanam Afraf Khan, Abdul Muhit Javed, Kamrul Hossain Rajeev, Tamim Ahmad Khan, Tamal Rahman, Jamal Ahmad, Mir Jasim Uddin Rashed Ahmad in Ward No. 17, Dilwar Hossain Sabib, Salman Chowdhury in Ward No. 18, AB M Zillur Rahman, Md, Nazmul Islam Ehia, Mahbub Khan Masum, Shamchur Rahman Kamal, Sajuwan Ahmad, Belal Ahmad, SM Shaukat Amin Tauhid, Rumel Ahmad in Ward No. 19, Shubhra Chakraborty, Mithu Talukdar, Bihit Gupta Chowdhury Babla Azadur Rahman in Ward No. 21, Abdul Raqib Tuhin, Asad Bakht in Ward No. 21. Jewel, Sahedur Rahman, Golam Rahman Chowdhury, Saleh Ahmad Salim in Ward No. 22, Abu Zafar, Shoaibur Rahman Shoaib, Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury, Didar Hossain Badrul Azad Rana, Ibrahim Khan Sadek, Mostak Ahmad in Ward No. 23, Mamunur Rahman Mamun, Sheikh Sohail Ahmad Kabir, Swaib Ahmad Shiplu, Tarek Ahmad, Ward No. 24 Humayun Kabir Suhin, Habibur Rahman, Abdus Shahid Lashkar, Sohail Ahmad Ripon, Mohammad Shahjahan, Abul Kashem Khair, Ward No. 25 Roksana Begum Shahnaz, Mofazzal Hossain, Takbir Islam Pintu, Sahab Uddin Sihab, Ashiq Ahmad , Taufiq Bux, Salim Ahmad Roni, Saheed Ahmad, Mamunur Rashid in Ward No. 26, Abdul Jalil Nazrul in Ward No. 27, Azam Khan, Sujit Kumar Gop, Shaheen Ahmad, Jalal Uddin Ahmad, Moin Uddin, Biplab Kanti de Madhav in Ward No. 28, Shibbir Ahmad, Fakhrul Islam, Imtiaz Ahmad Joglu, Raihan Hossain, Ashiqur Rahman Ashiq, SM Minhaj Mahmud, Abbas Ali, Suhail Rana, Emdad Hossain Ward No. 29 Lahinur Rahman Lahin, Ataur Rahman, Mazharul Islam Shakeel, Javed Ahmad Jiban, Rezaul Islam, Ismail Hossain Murad , Rajeev Ahsan, Pongki Mia, Ghulam Mostafa Kamal, Shahed Khan Swapan, Ward No. 30 Raju Mia, Ataur Rahman, Jamal Uddin, Pramath Das, Abdul Mannan, Azad Mia, Shah Iqbal Hossain, Maqsood Ahmad, Ali Ashkar, Abdul Ghaffar, Salim Ahmad Jabed, Fazlul Karim, Zakir Hossain, Nurul Islam Masum, Rakib Khan, Raul Karim Sumon, Enamul Haque, Loylu Mia, Sanor Mia, Rajib Ahmad, Abdul Ahad, Ilyas Mia, Abdul Mukit, Delwar Hossain, Yunus Ahmad, Nazmul Hossain in Ward No. 31 , Shafiqur Rahman, Kabul Ahmad, Abdul Hannan, Syed Farhad Hossain, Motahar Hossain, Dulal Ahmad Matiur Rahman Ripon, Hodayet Hossain Tanvir, Afshar Ahmad, Ruhel Ahad, Swapan Ahmad Rumon in Ward No. 33, Fakhrul Islam Dulu, Gauch Uddin, Delwar Hossain in Ward No. 33. , Salim Ahmad, Shamim Ahmad Pintu, Iqbal Hossain Shamim, Ramiz Uddin Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, Abduch Chubur Chowdhury, Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury, Bahar Uddin, Abu Sadek Mohammad Khairul Islam Chowdhury, Manzoor Rahman, Indrajit Biswas, Shahjahan Ahmad Khadim, Abdul Ahad, Himel Ahmed, Aminur Rahman, Soleman Ahmed, Maulana Rafiqul Islam, Shamim Ahmed, Enamul Kabir Chowdhury, Abu Bakar Lilu, Zainal Abedin, Parvez Ahmed, Anwar Hossain Anu, Suhail Ahmed, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury Ali Akhtar Chowdhury, Qazi Md. Runu Mia Moin, Joynal Abedin Jewel, Habibur Rahman Pongki, Md. Rakibuzzaman, Ramzan Ali, Manzoor Ahmed Manju, Syed Ahmed Ali, Jahangir Alam in Ward No. 35, Raja Mia, Badrur Rahman Babar, AHM Zahirul Haque, Hiron Mahmud Nipu, Syed Zainal Abedin Ahmad, Tajmul Islam, SM Ali Hossain in Ward No. 36. Sheikh Lokman Mia, Dilawar Hossain Joy, Shaikhul Islam, Nazrul Islam Naju, Kabir Alam, Riaz Mia, Abdur Razzaq Dalim, Ali Hossain Rafiqul Islam, Biplab Chakraborty, Moaz bin Azhar, Parvez Ahmad, Bijit Lal Das, Ghiyas Uddin in Ward No. 37. , Akhtar Hossain, Kamrul Hasan Noor, Al Amin, Belal Ahmad, Md. Zakaria, Helal Uddin, Usman Harun Panir, Azizur Rahman Sumon, Rezaul Rahman Mostak, Shahab Uddin Lal, Fazlul Karim Phul Mia, Abdur Rahman Khorasani, Amir Uddin Ahmad, Altaf Hossain Sumon, Masum Ahmad in Ward No. 39. Raj Kumar Pal Raju, Liton Ahmad, Haji Abdul Shahid, SM Zulfiqar Ali, Samran Saber, Abdul Haseeb, Kamal Ahmad Kabul, Tarek Ahmad in Ward No. 40, Mohammad Razjik, Al-Amin, Nazir Ahmad Swapan, Manzoor Ahmad, Khasruzzamanam Rafiqul in Ward No. 41. Islam Rafu, Ziaur Rahman, Shaheen Ahmad, Dibakar Debnath, Fakhrul Alam, Akhtar Hossain, and Maulana Abdul Hafiz Khan, Abdul Qadir Sadek, Manchurul Arifin Shikder Suman, Rihad Ahmad, Saiful Alam, Nazrul Islam Kamal, Altafur Rahman, Abul Kalam in Ward No. 42. Manchur, Matiur Rahman and Badrul Alam.

In the past, there was this city corporation with 27 wards, but now there are 42 wards in this metropolis with an area of 79.50 square kilometers. Where the total number of voters is 4 lakh 87 thousand 753 people. Among them, 2 lakh 54 thousand 363 males, 2 lakh 33 thousand 384 females and 6 third gender or Hijra voters. There are 190 polling stations in CSIC elections where there will be 1 thousand 462 permanent and temporary polling booths.