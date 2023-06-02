Bangladesh to import 1.80 lakh tonnes of MoP from Russia in FY2023-24

Bangladesh government has signed a deal to import 1.80 lakh tonnes of Muriate of Potash, which is known as MoP, from Russia in 2023-24 fiscal year.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and the Prodintorg, a Russian state-owned enterprise, have signed the agreement on Thursday (June1) at Russian capital Moscow, said an official release in Dhaka on Friday.

Chairman of BADC Abdullah Sazzad and director general of the Russian Prodintorg Andrei Sergeibitch signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides.

Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Wahid Akhter, BADC’s member director Abdus Samad, Deputy Chief of the Ministry of Agriculture Badiul Alam were present, among others.