Army man killed ‍as steel pipe falls on his head from Sylhet building

An army man was killed after a steel pipe fell on his head from an under-construction building of Sylhet City Corporation this afternoon.

The deceased, Lance Corporal Delowar Hossain, was shopping at the City Super Market, adjacent to the building, said Sudip Das, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

According to sources of the city corporation, Delowar was a member of the 50 Field Artillery of the 17 Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army and hailed from Raipur village of Rangni Upazila in Meherpur.

Police and eyewitnesses said that a piece of steel pipe fell from the under-construction building and fell on the head of the army personnel who was shopping at the open market around 2:00pm.

He was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where duty doctors declared him dead, said addl deputy commissioner Sudip Das.

He also said police detained nine persons involved with the construction work.

Meanwhile, the Sylhet City Corporation authorities formed a seven-member probe body, headed by SCC Chief Engineer Nur Azizur Rahman, to investigate the incident.

The committee has been asked to submit the probe report within 72 hours, said Abdul Alim Shah, public relations officer of the city corporation.

Jamal and Co, a construction company, was responsible for the upward extension work of the building’s 11 and 12th floors, said the public relations officer.

Speaking at the correspondent, SCC Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury said, “I am shocked by this incident. A 7-member probe body has been formed to investigate the incident and we will take legal action against those responsible, following the report.”