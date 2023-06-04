Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The Inauguration Ceremony of Hindu Aid UK and the coronation celebration of King Charles III and Queen Camilla were both held on Sunday 7th May 2023 at Ripple Centre in Barking, London. The main purpose of the event was to introduce Hindu Aid to the wider community and to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, Queen Camilla and raise fund for noble causes.

Mrs Ranjita Sen, Mrs Joyeta Dasgupta and Mrs Nandita Saha were the hosts. The programme started with the reading of the Bhagavad Gita by Prodip Saha and followed by children performances including a duet by child artists Shuvangi and Swayam Dam. Dr Sukanta Maitra delivered a speech on the aims and activities of Hindu Aid UK. Tapan Saha, Ajit Saha and Anupam Saha also spoke on different topics about the activities of this organisation.

Chief Coordinator Mr Mihir Sarkar warmly welcomed The Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP with a bouquet of flowers. Distinguished guests were also welcomed by Trustees. Mr Mihir Sarkar spoke on how Hindu Aid UK was born, what the need was for another charity like this one and what the organisation has achieved so far.



The event was attended by British MPs Trustees of Hindu Aid UK, Sarbojonin Lokhnath Association, Bangladesh Hindu Association, Buddhist Association, Sonaton Association Sathi Foundation, United Hindu Cultural Association, Secular Bangladesh Movement, CPRMB, UKHCC, Horizon, Sheba London, Hindu Cultural Association, Help the Poor Trust.

The children performed a play on the Coronation of HM King Charles III and HM Queen Camilla. They all dressed up like The King, The Queen, Guards, Bishops etc. The children were trained by Ajit Saha and Mrs Nandita Saha for the performance. Mr Samar Saha and Mrs Mohua Choudhury recited poetry.

There were stalls for selling Indian sarees and a collection table for collecting donations. The contributions have been collected well although entry was free. Attendees voluntarily contributed. Food was served to the guests present at the event.

The program ended with a music performance by famous artists of London Himangshu Goswami, Gouri Chowdhury, Laboni Barua Sonjoy Dey, Ranjita Sen, Sharmila Das and Joyeta Das Gupta and others.