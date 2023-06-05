Summer skincare tips: 5 effective ways to avoid tanning

Exposure to harmful sunrays can cause tanning on the skin which can be quite difficult to get rid of sometimes. So, it is best to take precautions to prevent tanning altogether. Summer skincare includes prevention from tanning. Besides, too much sun exposure can lead to skin ageing quickly.

Effective ways to avoid tanning

Arthi Raguram, Skin and Hair Expert and Founder of Deyga Organics shared some effective ways to avoid tanning:

1. Apply sunblock

Sunscreen is a must-have all around the year as it protects the skin from the UVA and UVB rays of the sun. During summer, apply generous amounts of sunscreen on all exposed areas of your body such as face, neck, hands, and legs. Make sure to apply sunscreen 20 minutes before you step out in the sun.

2. Use aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is a great cooling agent for the summer. It not only calms down sunburn but it also helps to reduce tanning. Keep a tub of aloe vera gel in the refrigerator and use the cold gel after a long, hot day. Slather some gel on your face, neck, hands, and parts where it is required. Keep it for 15 minutes and wipe it off with a damp cloth. Your skin will instantly feel soft and supple and with a few uses, you will your tanlines fading.

3. Exfoliation is key

One of the primary ways to prevent tanning is to exfoliate your skin. Exfoliation ensures that your skin is rid of all the dead skin cells and the pores are unclogged. Whip up a homemade scrub using yogurt and tomato pulp and exfoliate gently on your skin twice a week. Tomato contains vitamin C and yogurt is rich in lactic acid that effectively helps to remove sun tan. You can also choose, chemical exfoliation such as AHAs and BHAs to get rid of tan. Make sure to do a patch test on your skin before using a chemical exfoliation.

4. Use a homemade face and body pack

You can simply use your kitchen ingredients and make a tan removal pack for yourself. Mix one tablespoon of yogurt with a tablespoon of gram flour, a teaspoon of sandalwood powder, and a pinch of turmeric. If you have dry skin, you can add raw milk or honey. Use this paste all over your face and body and let it dry. Rinse it off with cold water and follow it up with a lightweight lotion. All these ingredients have natural brightening properties that help to prevent and remove tan.

5. Keep yourself covered

Wear full-sleeve clothes to prevent tanning. Carry a cover-up or a kimono while you are out in the sun. Also, wearing loose, cotton clothes can be quite comforting during the scorching heat. Keep your head covered with a hat or a bandana.

So, let’s not tanning snatch away all your summer fun. Incorporate these tips into your skincare routine and enjoy the summer in full swing.