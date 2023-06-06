PM Sheikh Hasina for strengthening Bangladesh-India military cooperation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for boosting cooperation between the military forces of friendly countries of Bangladesh and India.

“Cooperation and collaboration should be strengthened between the militaries of the two neighbouring countries,” she said as visiting Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande paid a courtesy call on her at the latter’s Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office in Dhaka in the evening, BSS reports.

Prime Minister’s Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen after the meeting.

Referring to setting up the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) by her government, she said that here are opportunities of exchange of activities between the two countries for the mutual welfare.

The Premier also recalled with gratitude the support and role of the Indian government, army and its people during the Great War of liberation in 1971.

Terming poverty as the main enemy, she said, “Poverty is the main enemy of the people in the region and countries of this region will have work unitedly to eradicate poverty”.

Sheikh Hasina said that excellent bilateral relationship is prevailing between Bangladesh and India.

She also mentioned that importance has been given for socio-economic development through utilising this relation.

Describing Bangladesh as an over populated country, she mentioned that the government is trying hard to advance socio-economic condition despite various limitations and limited resources.

During the meeting, the Indian Army Chief said, the cooperation and collaboration between Bangladesh and India in the defense industry is progressing very well.

General Manoj Pande assured the Prime Minister that the cooperation in modernisation of the Bangladesh Army would continue in the days to come.

He said that there are potentials to further strengthen cooperation between the two friendly countries in the areas of technical and other fields.

The Indian Army Chief stressed the need for utilising these opportunities for the mutual benefits.

General Manoj Pande informed the Prime Minister that he visited Bangladesh Military Academy in Chattogram and he was really impressed to see the modern facilities there.

Ambassador at Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.