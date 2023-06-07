Labour court case: Testimony against Dr Yunus on July 6

A labour court on Wednesday set July 6 for taking deposition of the witnesees against Nobel Laureate and Chairman of Grameen Communications Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhaka Labour Court Judge Sheikh Merina Sultana framed the charges against the four in a case filed for violating the Labour Law.

The three others are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, and two directors Nur Jahan Begum and Mohammad Shahjahan.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, filed the case with Dhaka 3rd Labour Court.

On May 8, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court dismissed Dr Yunus’s leave to appeal.

According to the case, in an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom inspectors of the department found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.

No participation fund and welfare fund was formed for them and five per cent of the company’s profit was not provided to the workers following the law.

Upon a complaint, a criminal case was filed under section 4, 7, 8, 117, 234 of the Labour Act.

On October 12, the labour court granted bail to the all four accused.

Later on December 7, Prof Yunus filed a petition with the High Court seeking scrapping of the case. On December 12, HC stayed the procedure of a case for six months.

The HC on August 17, last year, rejected a petition to scrap the case. Later Prof Yunus filed a leave to appeal against the High Court verdict.