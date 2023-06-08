Shakib to return in Afghan ODIs

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is expected to return in the ODI and T20 series against Afghanistan as he is recovering faster than the expectation.

BCB chief physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury told the reports on Thursday that the X-ray result is quite good and they hoped that he could make a comeback into the ODI and T20 series.

Meanwhile, Shakib suffered the injury during the ODI series against Ireland in Chelmsford in May this year. As a result, he missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Despite not being in the Test squad, Shakib had already joined the camp and started his training.

Dr Chowdhury said Shakib’s fracture was not a problem at all. He will start rehab within a couple of days.

The only Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be held on June 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

After the Test game, Afghanistan will go to India for a white-ball series. They will come back in Bangladesh to complete the ODI and T20 series in July.