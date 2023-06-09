National football team leave for Cambodia Saturday

Bangladesh National football team will leave here for Cambodia tomorrow (Saturday) to play a FIFA tier-1 Int’l friendly match against host Cambodia as a part of preparation for the upcoming SAFF Championship.

The Int’l friendly match is scheduled to be held on June 15 in Phnom Penh.

National football team’s head coach Javier Cabrera today (Friday) announced a 23-member final squad for the friendly match against Cambodia and SAFF Championship.

Among the 23-memebr squad, defender Bishwanath Ghosh and Isa Faysal will not be able to accompany with the team due to visa problem. The Bangladesh Football Federation is expecting to get the visa of the duo by Sunday (June 11) and they will be sent to Cambodia after getting the visa.

Before the friendly match against Cambodia, The Jamal Bhuyan and Co. will play a practice match against Tiffy Army FC on June 12.

After the friendly match against Cambodia, the national team will leave Cambodia for Bengaluru on June 16 to take part in the SAFF Championship scheduled to be held from June 21 to August 4.

Bangladesh, who are group in B along with Lebanon, the Maldives and Bhutan, will start their eight-nation SAFF Championship campaign taking on upper ranked Lebanon in their group B opening match scheduled to be held on June 22, one day after the formal kicks off of the championship on June 21.

The remaining two group matches will be held on June 25 and 28. Bangladesh will play against Maldives on June 25 at 4 pm (BST) and face Bhutan on June 28 at 8 pm (BST). All the matches will be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

Bangladesh squad – Anisur Rahman Zico, Sahidul Alam Sohel, Mitul Marma, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Alomgir Molla, Rahmat Mia, Mehedi Hasan Mithu, Isa Faysal, Md. Ridoy, Sohel Rana, Sheikh Morsalin, Jamal Bhuyan, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Md Sohel Rana, Rabiul Hasan, Suman Reza, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rakib Hossain, Aminur Rahman Sojib and Md. Rafiqul Islam.